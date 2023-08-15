3 of 20 Most Picturesque Towns in New England are in Massachusetts

Have you ever said or heard somebody say "That town belongs on a postcard?" That is certainly the case in New England as we have so many beautiful towns. When we get into the fall season these towns receive an even more beautiful transformation as the trees are filled with color-rich leaves that give way to plenty of leaf-peeping opportunities. There's nothing like strolling along in New England on a crisp fall day...it's an experience that cannot be replicated.

Three Massachusetts Towns are Prime Examples of Picturesque

Speaking of towns that belong on a postcard, Trips to Discover recently published an article entitled 20 Most Picturesque Towns in New England, and out of those 20 towns, three of them are located in Massachusetts. Let's take a look at which Massachusetts towns made the cut and see if you agree.

Oak Bluffs-Martha's Vineyard

Trips to Discover states that Martha’s Vineyard, is known for its unique, vibrant-colored gingerbread cottages that give the town a storybook feel.

Provincetown

As written by Trips to Discover,

Provincetown, located at the far tip of Cape Cod, is famous for its gorgeous surroundings that include vast sand dunes and over 30 miles of beaches, as well as being a place that welcomes all types of people.

Shelburne Falls

Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about this beautiful Massachusetts town.

Sightseers flock to the Bridge of Flowers, which stretches over the Deerfield River, connecting the two towns [Shelburne and Buckland] and while the bridge is its claim to fame, you’ll also discover many fine examples of Victorian architecture, delightful shops, and galleries.

Those three Massachusetts towns are definitely postcard-worthy but what would your list look like for picturesque towns in New England specifically Massachusetts? You can check out the other New England towns that made the list by going here.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America