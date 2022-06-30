Pittsfield Man Gets 5 Years For Threatening Cops With Crossbow

You may recall an incident back in March concerning the guy who barricaded himself in his trailer in Cheshire and aimed a crossbow at law-enforcement personnel. Well, he finally had his day in court. And the day in court did not go well.

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Pittsfield man, Timothy Tatro, was found guilty of single counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and violating an abuse prevention order.

Andrew McKeever, Berkshire District Attorney Spokesperson, said that Judge William Rota found Tatro, 40, of Pittsfield, guilty on Wednesday and sentenced him to a total of 5 years in prison.

The incident took place back on March 23, when Cheshire Police called Mass State Police at approximately 5:30 p.m. to ask for assistance in serving a restraining order to a man at the Pine Valley Trailer Park in Cheshire.

Mass State Police, after attempting to enter, noticed Tatro aiming a crossbow at them as he refused to vacate the residence. Officers immediately formed a perimeter around the trailer while other officers safely evacuated nearby residents.

The MSP STOP team spent several hours attempting to negotiate with Tatro, getting no response. Finally, after a six-hour standoff, the State Police Tactical Unit entered the residence, apprehended Tatro, and brought him into custody without incident.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Matter had this to say regarding the matter in the statement:

I thank the Cheshire Police and the Massachusetts State Police for safely bringing Mr. Tatro into custody. Domestic violence responses, in particular, present a significant threat to officer safety, and law enforcement handled this situation professionally and ensured everyone’s safety.

Along with Cheshire Police, others assisting included officers from the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, State Police Tactical Unit, State Police

K9 Unit, and State Police Crisis Negotiation Unit. Great work, everyone!

