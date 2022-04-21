Slater and Marjo had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Mayor Linda M. Tyer on Thursday morning about the condition of historic Wahconah Park's grandstand.

The park's grandstand has been deemed unsafe for use and seating for the '22 season; the Pittsfield Suns season, however, will happen as scheduled, according to Tyer.

This is disappointing news, obviously, but we have been working on putting together a plan so that the Pittsfield Suns can have another great season at Wahconah Park.

What happened was, we were conducting our annual inspections and putting together our five-year capital plan for Wahconah Park when we realized that the structural steel beneath the seating area at the grandstand had deteriorated to the point that it was recommended to us that we not allow seating in the grandstand area for this season.

The Pittsfield Suns season is not canceled, in fact, we have been working very closely with the Goldklang Group and The Suns to make sure that Wahconah Park will offer a fan experience and also a great playing for the team and the visiting team.

So, we're gonna bring in bleachers that can accommodate 600 fans, situate them around the field and also the bathrooms and locker rooms and concession stands will all remain open and the press box, we are figuring out where and how to accommodate the press box. So, we're gonna have a great season!

