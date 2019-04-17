Pizza & Politics In Sheffield

The Sheffield Senior Center is hosting a pair of events as they extend an invitation to join them for a noon time lunch on Thursday, April 18th featuring pizza and salad for only $5 per person followed by "Senior Magic" featuring live entertainment by Ed The Wizard as he will dazzle audience members by showing off his scientific savvy.

On Thursday, April 25th a forum will take place as local candidates who are running in the upcoming May town election will participate in a discussion to give area residents a detailed outlook at their respective campaigns. They will also field questions from prospective voters. Light refreshments will also be served.

For more information on these events and future happenings, call the center's assistant to the council on Aging Executive director, Madonna Meagher (413) 229-7037 or you can log on to their web site by going here. The Senior Center is located at 25 Cook Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts.