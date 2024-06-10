Here Are The 9 Best Places For Pizza In Massachusetts!
Boy, I always knew that Massachusetts was loaded with great restaurants, diners, eateries, and the like, but I had no idea the Commonwealth was stocked with so many great pizzerias!
Is there anybody reading these words right now who doesn't like pizza??? I mean, really? Do you personally know someone who hates pizza? I'm not saying those people don't exist, I'm just saying they are a rare species.
Anyway, according to a recent study, out of the Top 250 Best Pizzeria Cities in the United States, Massachusetts has NINE of them! That's right. Nine cities right here in the Bay State have some of the best pizza places in the country!
Recently, Pizzello.com conducted an in-depth look at average Google reviews from 500 of the most populous cities in America. The results of the analysis revealed which towns across the country had the best pizza!
Here are the 2024's Top 10 Best Cities For Pizza, according to Pizzello.com's study:
- New York City, NY
- Tulsa, OK
- Los Angeles, CA
- Peoria, Arizona
- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Fullerton, CA
- Iowa City, Iowa
- Glendale, Arizona
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Denver, Colorado
Alright, so no Massachusetts cities in the top 10, I can deal with that. Trust me, we more than make up for it! Here are the 9 Massachusetts cities that appear in the Top 250 rankings with their placing in parenthesis:
The Nine Best Pizza Cities In Massachusetts
- Cambridge(#73)
- Springfield(#102)
- Somerville(#103)
- Lowell(#115)
- Worcester(#138)
- Fall River(#167)
- Boston(#218)--I figured Beantown would have ranked much higher
- New Bedford(#242)
- Lynn(#247)
Way to go, Massachusetts! Keep up the great work and keep the great pizza coming! For more on the Best Pizza Cities, visit Pizzello.com's website here.
