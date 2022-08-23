Pittsfield Police have made an arrest in connection with the robbery that occurred at the Kellog St brand of Greylock Credit Union on August 8, 2022.

An investigation conducted by the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau and Digital Evidence Unit has identified 53-year-old Pittsfield resident Daniel McCutchen as the person who robbed a Greylock Credit Union branch earlier this month.

According to reports, McCutchen presented a handwritten note to a teller demanding money. He then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Video surveillance in the area was reviewed that aided in the identification of McCutchen.

Pittsfield Police investigators applied for and were granted an arrest warrant charging the man with Unarmed Robbery.

Last Thursday, August 18, members of the Pittsfield Police Anti-Crime Unit were conducting a foot patrol in Springside Park when they encountered McCutchen at a small campsite. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to information from PPD, the suspect has been cooperative with investigators as to his involvement with this incident. He is currently being held on $2500.00 bail pending his next court date.