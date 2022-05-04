Police Asking For Help With Two Gun Incidents In Western Mass.

In the news(well, it hasn't been new for quite some time), more incidents relating to gun violence taking place in Western Massachusetts. These are two separate incidents and the police are asking for help.

According to a media statement from the Holyoke Police Department, they are asking for the public's help in providing any information regarding two recent incidents involving gunfire.

According to the statement, the first incident took place around 2 in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 20, in the area of North Summer Street in Holyoke. Police Sergeant Heredia reported shots fired in the vicinity.

Backup from the Holyoke PD arrived shortly thereafter. Officer Gubala was told by citizens that gunfire had been exchanged between two moving vehicles near Lyman and Grover.

It was actually reported that one gunman was standing through the sunroof of one of the vehicles actively shooting the other vehicle. The Holyoke PD's Criminal Investigation Bureau recovered over two dozen spent shell casings at the scene. As of now, no injuries have been reported. That investigation remains ongoing.

The second incident happened a little after 8 a.m. this past Monday morning, May 2nd. Holyoke police responded to 25 Canby for reported malicious damage by gunfire. Officers and Detectives secured the scene and initiated the investigation.

The caller reported to police that they heard, what they believed to be, gunshots at 12:30 a.m. and again at 5 a.m. Apparently, the caller initially thought the noise was a car backfiring. Each time they heard gunfire there were reportedly 5 to 7 shots.

According to the media statement:

The home was struck several times by .233 caliber rounds, rounds used by the AR-15 rifle. At least 2 windows had bullet holes and rounds entered the home and struck internal walls.

Again, no injuries were reported and that investigation is ongoing. Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900.

For more details, and more ways you can provide information, check out the Holyoke Police Department's post on Facebook.

