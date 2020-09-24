Precautions In Place For Ski Season At Berkshire East

Congrats to Berkshire East! Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Berkshire East had a record-breaking biking season. Now, they're getting ready for the upcoming ski season during the new normal.

From a story being reported on by Western Mass News, skiing this winter season won’t exactly be the same as COVID-19 precautions will be in place at local ski areas. And that includes popular mountain resort Berkshire East in Charlemont.

Gab Porter-Henry, general manager of Berkshire East, said, "There’s a lot of things, new things, that will be new this year with the ski season. As people have seen this summer, getting outdoors has been really popular. We’ve had a lot of people here this summer biking."

For the moment, skiers are awaiting guidance from the state on what to do when skiing during this pandemic. One thing for sure is, face-coverings will be a must.

The skiing will still be great, but the lodge capacity will be reduced. They’ll be needing to wear masks while you’re out in the lift lines and riding the lifts or inside the buildings. Gab Porter-Henry, Berkshire East G.M.

As for the ski lifts, Porter-Henry told Western Mass News they're planning to limit the chairs to only family members or close friends at a time. Single riders may be able to ride with another person, but socially distant.

Allowing the least amount of contact as possible between staff and skiers will be the key.

Porter-Henry went on to say, "A lot of skiers that have skied a lot before should really plan on changing out in their car and going direct to lift. Like everything else that’s going on these days, we’re looking to do as much touchless interactions as possible."

For more on the story, please check out Western Mass News' website here.