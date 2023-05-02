An Everyday Food Item Has Been Recalled in 6 States Including Massachusetts

Another food item has been added to the recall list and once again it's a Price Chopper/Market 32 product. You may remember we recently shared recall information with you regarding Price Chopper/Market 32's recall regarding the 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists. Now the company has issued another recall which applies to folks living in Massachusetts. The latest recall is on a cheese product.

According to a press release that was emailed to us from Price Chopper/Market 32, the company has issued a voluntary recall on a variety of PICS Grated Cheese products since December 2022 due to the products not merring Price Chopper/Market 32's quality standards.

There is Some Good News

The good news is two-fold. First of all, there haven't been any reports up to this point regarding harmful side effects from the products. Second, you can return any of the PICS grated cheese products dating back to December 2022 to your local Price Chopper/Market 32 location for a full refund. So whether you live in Worcester, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lenox Shrewsbury, Webster, or anywhere in Massachusetts (and outside of the Bay State) that has a Price Chopper/Market 32 location, you can go ahead and get your refund.

Contact Information

If you need more information, you can call (800) 666-7667 or send an email to consumerresponse@pricechopper.com. Price Chopper has locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

