Popular Snack Item Recalled Due to Health Risk…Includes Massachusetts

It seems like every week we're hearing about another item being added to the recall list. Whether it's meat, peanut butter, vehicle parts, baby food, baby items, etc. there's always something being recalled. Particularly with food, people need to check their labels and that includes folks living in Massachusetts.

Another Snack Item Has Recently Been Added to the Recall List...Massachusetts Folks Should Take Note

Another food item has recently been recalled. This time around its a snack item sold specifically at Price Chopper and Market 32 locations. We have plenty of Price Chopper and Market 32 stores in Massachusetts so you may want to take note. According to a news release that was emailed to us from Price Chopper/Market 32, the item that has been recalled is the 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists, with UPC 41735 05739 (see photo). Dakota Style Foods is recalling the product due to the presence of milk, a known allergen that is not listed on the packaging. If you don't have a milk allergy, there is no health risk.

If I have the Affected Product Will Price Chopper Give Me a Refund?

Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing refunds to customers who have the affected product. Just return it to your local Price Chopper/Market 32 location and you'll be good to go. Here in the Berkshires, we have three Price Chopper/Market 32 locations including Pittsfield, Lenox, and Great Barrington.

You can get more information regarding the recall by going here or by calling (800) 446-2779. You can also contact Price Chopper/Market 32 by calling (800) 666-7667 or send an email to consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

