Berkshire County’s Great Radio Online Auction is Coming Soon

It's coming! Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction begins this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. and goes through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. You can preview items right here. Once again the auction will be online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.

How Does Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction Work?

The way the online auction works is we have pre-priced many of our most popular items, so rather than waiting for the sold bell to ring, you'll be able to go ahead and purchase them immediately with our “Buy it Now” option. We are still taking bids on the larger items, but just like previous auctions, this auction takes place over several days... seven to be exact. The great part about this is, much like Ebay, you are able to enter the maximum bid at any time during the auction, and if someone outbids you, your bids will be placed in predetermined increments automatically, up until your maximum bid, or less if no one bids the item up. That means you're able to place your bid once and forget it, and you don’t need to be present when the auction ends. You will need to pay for the items online, and certificates will be mailed to you, with no local pick-up.

You can preview items right now by going here. This is the perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping out of the way while getting tremendous savings. Happy savings and happy holidays.

