A Big Allergy Culprit Should Become Dormant Soon In Massachusetts

While Massachusetts offers plenty of fun activities and breathtaking views in the fall and summer, it's also the time of year when people are suffering from allergies. One particular allergy culprit that affects Massachusetts residents should be calming down soon.

A Common Weed is Still Causing Havoc in Massachusetts

One of the top allergy culprits in Massachusetts is Ragweed. No matter where you live in the Baystate whether it's Boston, Cape Cod, Berkshire County and everywhere in between, chances are Ragweed is nearby and ready to cause havoc. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology stated the following:

Ragweed pollen usually reaches peak levels in mid-September; this type of pollen can cause seasonal allergic rhinitis (more commonly known as hay fever), which affects as many as 23 million people in the U.S. There are 17 species of ragweed in the United States. The weeds grow in most regions, typically blooming and producing a fine-powder pollen from August into November.

There are a number of Reactions and Symptoms in Humans That Are Associated with Ragweed

If you are experiencing symptoms including sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, headaches, irritated eyes, and/or an itchy throat, there's a good chance that Ragweed is the source of your discomfort. Below we have included a video about Ragweed season in Massachusetts. What you can do to avoid allergic reactions from Ragweed along with allergist information.

Luckily Ragweed season won't hang around too much longer in Massachusetts as it calms down in November or after the first hard frost. Hopefully, if you are someone that is allergic to Ragweed you have been able to find some relief. If so, what things have worked to provide relief to you?

