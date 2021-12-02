Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Procter & Gamble is recalling 18 varieties of antiperspirant sprays from its Old Spice and Secret brands after cancer-causing chemicals were found in them.

Benzene is a chemical that can trick the body the body's cells into not working properly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Benzene is also found in gasoline, crude oil, and cigarette smoke.

Here is a list of the specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants that are on the recall list. These products have expiration dates through September of 2023:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Spray Ultimate Captain 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ

Secret Fresh Collection Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Spray Rose 12/3.8oz

Secret Outlast Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz

Secret Outlast Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

The CDC says that exposure, especially long-term, to benzene can cause leukemia and other problems with the immune system, bone marrow, and blood. Proctor & Gamble has notified its retailers to remove products from shelves and they will reimburse consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall.

Also, you should immediately stop using and discard these affected products. For more details on the product recall, visit the FDA's website here.

