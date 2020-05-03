Recognize a Nurse During National Nurses Week

The true heroes of our time are wearing masks. And scrubs. And gloves. Nurses all over the world are putting their lives on the line for each of us. Every day throughout this pandemic crisis. More than ever these folks deserve and need to be recognized.

During National Nurses Week, we're teaming up with Berkshire Money Management as we honor and celebrate the nurses here in Berkshire County. We invite you to do the same. If you know a nurse, tell them how much you appreciate their hard work, sacrifice and bravery during these challenging times. And to all the nurses out there listening… Thank you for being our heroes!

