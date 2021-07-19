Red Sox and Blue Jays Tonight! Put Your Sox On 94.1 WSBS…

The Red Sox are moving into their first full week of games following last week’s All-Star break. The Sox are in Buffalo to start a 4-game series with the Blue Jays tonight. The Sox lost two games to the Yankees to start the 2nd half of the season. Two games filled with bizarre mishaps, a lot of rain and horrible field conditions. Leaving the Bronx for Buffalo (the Blue Jays temporary pandemic home), the Red Sox have to be more motivated than ever to distance themselves from the 3rd place Blue Jays and the 2nd place Rays. Following the series against the Jays, the Rays are next up and will face the Sox starting Friday in Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox go into tonight’s game holding a ½ game lead over the Rays, a 6-game lead over the Blue Jays and a 7-game lead over the Yankees. The Sox send Nick Pivetta to the mound against Ross Stripling for the Jays. Pivetta has won 7 and lost 4 this season. Stripling has had a rough 1st half winning 3 games and losing 5.

The Red Sox experiment of moving Christian Arroyo to 1st base didn’t last long before Arroyo pulled up limp, straining his hamstring in the 3rd inning yesterday. Arroyo was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier today. Outfielder Danny Santana was called up from the Triple-A Woo Sox after rehabbing from strained quad and activated for tonight’s ballgame.

Pre-game tonight starts at 6:07pm on WNAW - New Country 94.7 in North Adams…WBEC AM-1420 in Pittsfield and WSBS 94.1 in Great Barrington. The first pitch tonight is at 7:07pm.

This week's Red Sox Schedule (times based on 1st pitch)

07/19 (MON) - RED SOX AT BLUE JAYS – 7:07 PM

07/20 (TUE) - RED SOX AT BLUE JAYS – 7:07 PM

07/21 (WED) - RED SOX AT BLUE JAYS – 7:07 PM

07/22 (THU) - RED SOX VS. YANKEES – 7:10 PM

07/23 (FRI) - RED SOX VS. YANKEES – 7:10 PM

07/24 (SAT) - RED SOX VS. YANKEES – 4:05 PM

07/25 (SUN) - RED SOX VS. YANKEES – 1:10 PM

