Red Sox Nation Mourns Death Of Former Pitcher And Mass. Native

You may have heard the expression, "Real baseball players aren't in it for the money, but for the love of the game." Well, another real ballplayer has been taken away from us, folks.

I was stunned to hear the news that Jim Corsi, former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox and a native of Massachusetts, has died. Jim, who was battling stage 4 liver cancer and colon cancer, finally succumbed on Tuesday morning at the age of 60.

Born in Newton, Corsi graduated from Newton North High School in 1979, then attended Florida's Saint Leo University where he played college ball. In 1982, Corsi was drafted by the New York Yankees.

Corsi went on to pitch for 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with teams such as the Astros, Athletics, Marlins, and Orioles. As a matter of fact, Corsi won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics in 1989.

Corsi joined the Boston Red Sox in 1997 and in three seasons with the Sox, he recorded a 3.35 ERA in 134 outings. He also helped lead the Red Sox to the playoffs in 1998 by recording a 2.59 ERA in 59 outings.

Corsi's lifetime ERA was 3.25 in 368 outings. Corsi is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch, and Joey.

In a media statement, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, had this to say regarding Corsi:

We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer. Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable...We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.

