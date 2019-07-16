State Police Detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and Hinsdale and Peru Police Officers are working to determine the identity of the body of an adult female found in Peru, and whether she is a woman reported missing in May.

Police continue to investigate the identity of the unidentified female and the circumstances surrounding her death. As of Tuesday afternoon, the deceased person had not been identified. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston. Workers who were in the area performing logging operations spotted the remains Tuesday morning in a heavily wooded area located approximately one mile east from Curtin Road in Peru.

Conducting the ongoing investigation are members of the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, the Hinsdale Police Department, the Peru Police Department, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section, Troopers from the Cheshire State Police barracks and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Assisting in search and recovery efforts were members of the Hinsdale Fire Department and Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Inc. (BMSAR).

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation, and has jurisdiction over all death investigations in the county.