Remembering 9-11-2001

Many recall where they were 17 years ago when The United States Of America was plagued by a terrorist attack when 2 jetliners crashed into The World Trade Center in New York City. Thousands of lives were lost and we are paying homage to those who perished as WSBS will feature musical selections pertaining to the 9-11 tragedy. We encourage listeners to make a request during our noon time lunch hour as we honor the eternal and everlasting memory of these heroes and heroines who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

In case you missed last weekend's Saturday morning chat, we will replay a conversation with author and free-lance reporter Jill Cueni (Kwee-nee) Cohen who recently wrote a book entitled "Like It Was Yesterday" (A Journalist's File Since 9-11). Jill shares some personal insight on the tragedy and the impact it left for all who recall the horrific moments of that dark day in 2001. We will air this one on one conversation in it's entirety Tuesday afternoon at 2:05 pm EST. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, Listen LIVE on line....Log on to wsbs.com or download the new free WSBS app and you can access the interview on Amazon-Alexa enabled devices.