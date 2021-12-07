Results are in for the Top 10 “Snobbiest States.” Congratulations Massachusetts!

We’re #1! Massachusetts topped the list of the “Snobbiest State” in the country according to a report by the career website Zippia. The main factors used to determine how snobby each state is compared to another were education and the amount of wine consumed by the state each year.

Education was the main driver of the state’s “snob rating” with the amount of wine consumed each year the other main driver of Massachusetts landing #1. To determine the “Snobbiest State” Zippia specifically used data on the percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree, percentage of graduates with a degree in arts and humanities, the number of Ivy League colleges in the state, and the amount of wine consumed yearly. According to the report they researched the amount of table wine based on data from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The Zippia report listed the percentage of Massachusetts adults with a college diploma at 42.9%. Those with a degree in Arts or Humanities at 24%. When it comes to wine the report states that per person 21 bottles of wine are consumed in the state per year.

From the Zippia report, it seems as if New Englanders are considered to be snobbier than other parts of the country. Out of the “Top 10 Snobbiest States”, every New England state made the list doing the northeast proud.

The Zippia “Top 10 Snobbiest States” list…

Massachusetts

Vermont

Connecticut

New York

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

California

Oregon

Maine

Virginia

