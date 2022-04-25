After a tough winter for New England roads, the City of Pittsfield is continuing with its pothole repair and paving this week.

This week, April 26-29, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project, the following roads will be affected.

Tuesday, April 26: pave top course on Woodbine and Terrace avenues, Martin and Chestnut streets. If time permits, Monroe Street also to be paved.