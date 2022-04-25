Paving Continues in Pittsfield, MA This Week
After a tough winter for New England roads, the City of Pittsfield is continuing with its pothole repair and paving this week.
This week, April 26-29, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project, the following roads will be affected.
Tuesday, April 26: pave top course on Woodbine and Terrace avenues, Martin and Chestnut streets. If time permits, Monroe Street also to be paved.
Wednesday, April 27 – Friday, April 29: If needed, complete pave of Monroe Street on Wednesday; loam and seed Woodbine and Terrace avenues, Martin and Chestnut streets.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, on-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m. in the locations noted above. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. The city of Pittsfield thanks you for your patience during this time.
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.