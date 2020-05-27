Robust Recreational Marijuana Sales In Berkshire County

(A portion of this article features a recent report filed by CBS 6, WRGB anchor/reporter Heather Kovar)

(Recreational marijuana re-opening clip also courtesy of WRGB, CBS 6)

Cannabis stores throughout the Bay State have been welcoming customers back as they have resumed operations since early Monday morning. Locally, in The Berkshires, north and south counties were flooded with orders as all locations have been taking appointments in advance and they are providing curb-side pick-up as customers must pre-order on-line and pick-up their respective merchandise after receiving a text message on the same day. These shops will only accept payment by debit card, however any locations can use their discretion to let customers pay by cash.

Up the block from us on Stockbridge Road, Theory Wellness has seen an influx of customers since early Monday morning as they had to close their doors two months ago when the Massachusets Governor Charlie Baker deemed them and the other pot shops as non-essential businesses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Lee, Canna Provisions on Housatonic Street has also seen a steady surge in customers since they have re-opened.

This was the scene on Monday at Berkshire Roots on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield as shown on WRGB, CBS 6: Click here for the clip presented by anchor J.T Fetch.

Temescal Wellness on Callahan Drive in Pittsfield recently shut down on-line sales to keep up with the high demand.

Heather Kovar took the trek up north to Williamstown as she shows us the high volume of customers that returned to Silver Therapeutics on Main Street. You can access her report by going here.

All Berkshire county locations are glad to see the robust crowds since they have been closed as of March 24th. A reminder, no one under 21 will be allowed to make purchases of this stature as a valid I-D showing proof of age must be presented in advance before any final sales transactions take place. It is still uncertain as to when patrons can enter these facilities. We'll keep you posted.