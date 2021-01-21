Scary Incident Occurred at Jesse’s House Tuesday Evening

This past Tuesday evening (Jan. 19) my mother, Linda, was visiting at my house in Pittsfield as she does each week. This time we were celebrating my birthday and of course spending time with Hannah like usual.

My mother arrived at about 4 p.m. and was ready to leave at approximately 9:30 after my wife, Amber, and I laid Hannah down to sleep for the evening. Usually, Hannah goes to sleep around 7/7:30 but she was extra alert and excited to see her grandmother this week (my mother hadn't visited in two weeks due to a runny nose...luckily, that's all it was).

As I mentioned, my mother was getting ready to go back to her house at about 9:30 p.m. Two to three minutes before she left, Amber, my mom and I were standing up talking in our living room and getting ready to say our goodbyes. Our blinds were still open and Amber noticed a man standing outside at the end of our driveaway by the mailbox. Amber didn't think much of it and continued our end of the night conversation with my mother and me.

I opened the front door to let my mother leave and as soon as I did, the man started walking at a very fast pace toward our front door. He didn't say anything to us and he wasn't wearing a facemask. We were quite alarmed. The man approached the first stair leading to our front door and at Amber's suggestion, I slammed the door.

We waited a few minutes, looked out the windows and he was walking down the street pushing a red motorbike. This was very odd and we couldn't figure out what he wanted. Needless to say, we were a bit spooked. He didn't return.

My mother waited 10-15 minutes before she left to go home as she was shaken. I escorted her through the garage entrance and walked her directly to her car.

The next morning, I notified my next door neighbor who heads up the neighborhood crime watch. He blasted out and email and now the whole neighborhood will be keeping an eye out for this guy. Needless to say, Tuesday's incident made for an interesting night. I'm just glad nobody was harmed.

