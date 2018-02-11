8 Times Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Forgot People Were Watching

Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill are not afraid of PDA. They'll hug, kiss, cuddle or give a look that lets everyone nearby know it's — ahem — "showtime" without pausing to consider who might be watching.

In this gallery are McGraw and Hill's best pictures together — find "The Squeeze," "The Look" and six others that may have drawn calls of "Get a room, you two!" if they were in high school. The pics are from 2000 through 2017, proving that the fire that ignited their nuclear love for one another is still burning strong. Guys, go ahead and raise a hand if grabbing your wife like that in front of tens of thousands of football fans would get you slapped after two-plus decades of marriage!

The couple's hottest music video is included on this list of McGraw and Hill's sexiest photos together. So too is a long-forgotten tour poster that certainly warmed up the summer of 2000. Nearly 22 years and three kids after getting married, it's clear they're still in love, which makes the many love duets on their The Rest of Our Life album very believable.

We expect more public acts of affection (and foreplay) in 2018 and beyond. Enjoy our eight favorite thus far!