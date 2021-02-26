Sheffield Land Trust’s Winter Lecture is This Weekend

Sheffield Land Trust's 23rd Annual Winter Lecture "Growing Food, Eating Fresh... Find out How!" How to start a garden to feed yourself and your neighbors: Tips for everyone, beginners and experts takes place this Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1:30pm, and like so many things during the pandemic, this year’s lecture is virtual via Zoom.

As noted in a press release, the hour-long presentation will be given by panel of experts including Will Conklin from Greenagers, local garden columnist Ron Kujawski, Margaret Moulton from Berkshire Grown, and Mark Phillips from Berkshire Agricultural Ventures. They will talk about how to locate and prepare the garden bed, how to choose what to plant and care for the crop, and how to harvest and share the bounty. There will be a half hour for questions from attendees after the presentations.

With the pandemic increasing the amount of food insecurity in the area, there is a significant interest in how people can grow their own food and also share the bounty from their gardens, to help address this food insecurity.

The lecture begins at 1:30pm, but you can sign on 5 or 10 minutes early if you want to familiarize yourself with how things look on your own screens before it starts.

You can register by going here or email shefland@bcn.net so you can receive a registration link or dial-in number. For those not on a computer, you can leave a message at (413) 229-0234, and you'll get a call with a dial-in number.

