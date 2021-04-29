This Weekend, Sheffield Celebrates Arbor & Earth Day

The town of Sheffield will hold Arbor Day and Earth Day events to start off the month of May as participants will be encouraged to utilize their green thumb as this get together truly beautifies the community in high fashion. The event is co-sponsored The Sheffield Tree Project, Sheffield Land Trust, The Bushnell-Sage Library and the town's recycling coordinator. Planting will take place at the Town Hall parking lot on Depot Square and at Bushnell-Sage's parking lot, located at 48 Main Street.

Here is a schedule of what's in store as the FREE event is open to everyone. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced as per Massachusetts state mandates as a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the vicinity. My advice is to get there early to reserve your designated spot.

9 am: Festivities begin with The Arbor Day proclamation and tree mulching class that takes place in front of town Hall. Keep in mind, a scheduled tree pruning class has postponed and will be held at a later date.

9 am: Sheffield's Recycling Coordinator is offering a collection of batteries and textiles foe recycling and information on how to properly dispose of hazardous waste and information on how you obtain a discount on Geobin composters. These activities will be held at The Bushnell-Sage Library parking lot.

10 am: A tree and shrub seedling giveaway. Up for grabs, one native tree species, two native shrubs. White oak, witch hazel and winterberry will be available on a first come-first serve basis. each family can receive a maximum of 3 seedlings.

This get together will run until 2 pm on May 1st (ironically, the event runs on May Day which is declared as a national holiday overseas as various countries including my native land of Greece as residents observe this yearly occasion with floral parades and various planting sessions as all ages aim is to add beauty to all their designated surroundings and better the environment) If you have any questions regarding Saturday's agenda, e-mail:shefland@bcn.net OR check out and LIKE their Facebook page

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Sheffield Land Trust for on-air and on-line usage)