A Lecture Featuring Tips To Protect Your Neighborhood

The Sheffield Land Trust is hosting their 22nd annual Winter Lecture which features a slide show and panel discussion that focuses on conservation tools for protecting your neighborhood.

Leslie Luchonok who led the Berkshires Nature Conservancy program will be the featured speaker as he discusses details about The Commonwealth's Area of Critical Environment Concern program with an emphasis on the Schenob Brook in Sheffield. Long time realtor and Town of Great Barrington Conservation Agent Shep Evans will also be on hand to speak about The Scenic Mountain Act which was created by the legislature during the 1970's that focuses on a half dozen communities here in Berkshire county that have adopted this measure in keeping our natural world and it's residents safe for the past four plus decades.

A question and answer session will follow both discussions. This free forum takes place on Sunday, March 1st at Dewey Memorial Hall, located on Main Street in Sheffield. Donations are welcome to assist in this worthy cause. Seating for the 1:30 pm meeting is limited, so get there early to reserve your spot and feel free to participate in this annual event which has been a town staple since 1998.

The Sheffield Land and Trust is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to protect and preserve the land that remains essential to Sheffield's natural, scenic, agricultural and rural character through programs of stewardship and a working relationship with area land owners, farmers and other partners. The group has conserved almost 5,000 acres working in conjunction with over 50 families, government agencies and conservation organizations.

For more information on this free event log on to The Sheffield Land Trust's web site by going here or log on to their Facebook page. You can also e mail shefland@bcn.net

