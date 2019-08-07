Sheffield Senior Center Closure

From the Town of Sheffield

The Senior Center will be closed Thursday, August 8, 2019, due to a plumbing problem. All programs and activities for tomorrow have been canceled. The Center should be up and running on the regular schedule on Friday.

Any scheduled rides to appointments or to points other than the Senior Center, will continue as planned. There will be no transportation to the Center.

Please call Kathie at 229-7037 if you have any concerns regarding your scheduled ride.