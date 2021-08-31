Shocker: Patriots Cut Cam Newton…Mac Jones Pats Starting QB…

In a surprise move the Patriots cut Cam Newton setting the rookie Mac Jones up as the starter and the beginning of a new era for the Patriots. For months Pats fans have heard “experts” prognosticate about who should be the starting QB and arguing amongst themselves about why Bill Belichick is making a mistake sticking with Cam as the starter week 1 against the Dolphins. Well, those ‘experts” proved again that they have no idea what Bill is planning or even thinking.

Getty Images

Mac Jones has proved himself in the preseason that he can handle the job of leading the team from the huddle and down the field in his first 3 preseason games in the NFL. He’s got the brains, the poise, and the skill level that will no doubt improve week after week. He fully understands that he's got big shoes to fill following the legend that is the GOAT.

Getty Images

Rumors are circulating that Newton was cut after he said he did not want to play as a backup to Jones, so he was cut by Coach Belichick.

The Pats full 2021 schedule is below…

The Patriots 2021 Schedule:

Sep. 12: vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Sep. 19: at New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Sep. 26: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Oct. 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Oct. 10: at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Oct. 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Oct. 24: vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Oct. 31: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Nov. 7: at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Nov. 14: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Nov. 18: at Atlanta Falcons (Thu), 8:20 PM (FOX, NFLN, Amazon)

Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Dec. 6: at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15, ESPN

BYE

Dec. 18 or 19: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Dec. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Jan. 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)

