Six Flags New England To Open In May At 50% Capacity

Great news for amusement park lovers! As part of Governor Baker's announcement that the Commonwealth will be moving into Step 4, Phase 2 starting May 10, Six Flags has announced that they will be opening on Friday, May 14 to members and season pass holders. They also announced that will be open to the general public on Saturday, May 15.

Western Mass News reports that all guests will need to reserve their visit to manage attendance and stagger arrival times. Members, season pass holders, and day-ticket holders will need to reserve their visit on the Six Flags website by clicking here.

Guests and employees will undergo health screenings, visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, and the park will undergo enhanced cleaning. All guests over the age of 2 must wear face masks and masks will be available for sale at the front gate for any guest that doesn't have one.

Pete Carmichael, Park President of Six Flags New England, had this to say:

We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences. Now more than ever families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun.

According to park management, their safety plan, developed in consultation with epidemiologists, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.

Some of the safety protocols include:

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day

Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points areas

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food

Modified menus will help facilitate touchless transactions

For more on the story, please visit Western Mass News' website here.

