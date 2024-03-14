You’re Late on Checking These Lifesaving Items in Your Massachusetts Home

Massachusetts is one of many states that turned its clocks forward this past Sunday for Daylight Saving Time. I don't know about you but I'm still adjusting to the time change. On average it takes about two weeks for the body to adjust to the new time so most of us should be good by March 24.

There's Another Important Thing That Needs to be Done in Your Massachusetts Home During The Time Change

One thing we're encouraged to do each time the clock adjustment comes around is inspect the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in our homes. I forgot to do it this past Sunday but remembered to check the units a few days later. Testing and confirming the units haven't expired (they do have expiration dates) and that there are fresh batteries inside of them, can save you and your family's lives in an emergency.

What Should I Do With My Expired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Units? Should I Throw Them in the Trash?

If your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are expired do not throw them in the trash as they contain materials that are hazardous to the environment. Instead, you should be able to send them back to the manufacturer but if that isn't the case for your particular unit you can dispose of it at you're town or city's next hazardous waste collection event. If that isn't an option where you live, you should contact your local transfer station for disposal options. Whether you live in Worcester, Springfield, Boston, Pittsfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts you should be able to safely and legally dispose of these lifesaving units.

