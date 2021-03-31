Snow in the Forecast Thursday for Berkshire County

No, this is not an April Fools joke. There is snow in the forecast tomorrow for Berkshire County. I remember last year at this time, my baby daughter, Hannah, had just been born (Mar. 19 to be exact) and there was still a fair amount of snow and it was quite cold.

This year, especially last week and the week prior, we were quite spoiled as we experienced 60-70 degree days and thus all of the snow has melted and we haven't even reached April at this point. The mild weather couldn't last forever as we have been seeing some rainy and dark days for the majority of this week. Now, Mother Nature is looking to play her own April Fool's Day joke on us as she's handing us some snow for the first day of the month.

We're not expected to receive much in terms of precipitation though, maybe just a flurry or two as temperatures are projected to be near 40. So, Mother Nature is doing just that, playing a little joke to celebrate April Fool's Day. At least she isn't being downright cruel.

Friday will continue to be cold, actually a little colder with cloudy conditions and a high near 35. Luckily, this weekend will warm up a bit as the high will be between 50-55 each day with sunshine on Saturday and cloudy conditions on Sunday. This Sunday will be Hannah's second Easter gathering. My wife, Amber, and I are really excited to celebrate.

Are you going to get outside and enjoy the warmer temps this weekend. What are your plans?

