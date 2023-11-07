Some MA Residents Can Save $$ On Upcoming Heating Expenses

The winter heating season has begun, and the Bay state is stepping up to assist households who can't afford to heat their homes. There is an option that provides some relief from this ongoing problem as The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities announced the start of HEAP, also known as The Home Energy Assistance Programs winter heating season.

Applications for home energy assistance are currently being accepted. Income-eligible households can receive much-needed help from now until April 30th, 2024. ALL Bay State households must meet specific eligibility requirements and guidelines to qualify.

A bit of history regarding the creation of this program: The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities was established in 2023 to create more homes and lower housing costs in every region. They also are able to distribute funding to municipalities to oversee the state-aided public housing portfolio, and operates the state's EA family shelter.

Formerly known as the Department of Housing and Community Development, EOHLC works with municipalities, local housing authorities, non-profit organizations, and development partners to provide affordable housing options, financial assistance, and other support to Massachusetts communities who really need the help in keeping warm during the long, cold winter months..

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has appointed Secretary Ed Augustus to oversee this much anticipated project. The organization oversees different types of assistance and funding for consumers, businesses, and non-profit partners.

100 Cambridge St, Suite 300 in Boston. You can also call for more information 1-617-573-1100 as there are plenty of options to implement this necessary public service. More information is available by accessing this link that is provided by the Commonwealth.

BOTTOM LINE: If you qualify, take advantage of this option which gives those who are participating some peace of mind and less of a worry to battle ol' man winter.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of 22News, WWLP-TV and www.mass.gov)