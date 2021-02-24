South Berkshire Art & Science Sessions Available for Children

This summer, Flying Cloud Institute will once again offer sessions of the S•M•Art Summer Studio program at the Greenagers’ April Hill property in South Egremont and founders’ Jane and Larry Burke’s farm in New Marlborough. Sessions begin June 28 at the April Hill campus and run through July 30 of this year. Programs start at 9:00 am and end at 4:00 pm each weekday during one or two-week sessions.

The curriculum is geared toward children aged 6 to 14 years. Child-led projects and activities in the program may include ceramics, science investigations, visual art, dance, theatre, outdoor exploration and play, engineering and robotics. Students may sign up for more than one session without repeating projects.

Two special introductory week sessions will be offered for 5- and 6-year-olds, from July 26 to July 30 at April Hill and July 19 to July 23 in New Marlborough. Recently graduated students and soon-to-be graduates will work with incoming 5- and 6-year-olds. They will introduce them to all of the fun places and activities and games enjoyed at Flying Cloud, as well as do collaborative art and science projects together.

The New Marlborough campus offers an onsite pottery studio, art barn, and extensive grounds filled with forests for building, playing and exploring. At the April Hill property in South Egremont, participants utilize the historic farmhouse and barn for workshops in science, art, and engineering, as well as explore the abundant meadows, large garden run by Greenagers, and the nearby Appalachian Trails.

Tuition is charged per session and financial aid is available to qualifying families. Transportation from Sheffield or Great Barrington to the New Marlborough campus is also available.

The S•M•Art Summer Studio program fulfills Flying Cloud Institute’s mission to inspire young people through dynamic science and art experiences that ignite creativity. A young participant in the program was overheard telling his grandmother, “I learned more in a week than I did the whole year in school!”

You can apply by going here or call (413) 645-3058 with questions.

