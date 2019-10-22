A Creative Way to Start Off Your Upcoming Weekend

The Flying Cloud Institute in Great Barrington is proud to present the 2019 STEAM Challenge Night this Friday, October 25th at Mount Everett High School in Sheffield, Massachusetts. This family friendly fun event takes place from 5 to 7 pm.

Children and their families will engage in a full immersion of diverse STEAM activities including robotics and drone demonstrations, a GPS treasure hunt, forging demonstrations, 3-D printing, creative sculpture building, engineering challenges, games and a whole lot more too numerous to mention.

Refreshments will also be served and you can try your luck at their raffle for a chance to win some awesome prizes. Last year's STEAM challenge drew over 200 participants which resulted in a true community event that features cultural institutions, museums, corporations and non-profit organizations coming together to bring families together as they have an opportunity to exercise their creative minds with innovative ideas in the realm of 21st century science and technology.

This event is proudly co-sponsored by The Flying Cloud Institute, SBRSD, The Berkshire and Pioneer Valley's STEM pipeline with added support from MassHire, Tomich landscaping, Greenagers, IS-183, The Book Loft, Berkshire Bike and Board, Nash Insights, Guido's Marketplace, The Beacon Cinemas, Tom's Toys and Hancock Shaker Village.

For more information on this and other future events, contact The Flying Cloud Institute by logging on here or email Rachel Gall at rgall@flyingcloudinstitute.org

