As you have probably seen in Berkshire County stores and supermarkets over the past 20 months, there have been certain items that are just hard to find. Sometimes they pop up on shelves, other times months go by before you can find that item that you've been searching for. I've had difficulty finding certain beverages, snacks, meals, even baby food. I suppose those items are either in short supply due to the pandemic or as soon as they hit the shelves, people are scooping them up as quickly as possible.

Another item that has been in short supply is pickup trucks. You see, every year for over 20 years, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield has hosted a truck raffle to benefit the Kiwanis scholarship fund which naturally benefits youth in the southern Berkshires. The grand prize is typically a brand new pickup truck courtesy of Berkshire GMC in Sheffield or a cash prize, usually $15,000 or $20,000.

Due to the limited availability of new trucks, Sheffield Kiwanis is forging ahead with the raffle but this year it's going to be a 'No Truck Truck Raffle,' Instead of a choice prize, the grand prize winner will receive $25,000 cash. There's a second prize of $1,500 and the third prize is $500.

Tickets for Sheffield Kiwanis' 'No Truck Truck Raffle' cost $50 each and you can purchase your tickets right now from any member of Sheffield Kiwanis, WSBS Radio, or by going here.

The drawing will take place on Feb. 18, 2022 at Bogie's Restaurant and Pub in Great Barrington at 8 pm. You do not have to be present to win.

If you have any questions, you can contact, Dave Smith at (413) 429-6872.

A reminder that Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, & Mt. Washington.

