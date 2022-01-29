Southern Berkshire Closings for Saturday Jan. 29, 2022
Mother nature has been easy on Berkshire County so far today. What was predicted as a major snowstorm for us at the beginning of the week has been scaled back to the point where we are now only under a winter weather advisory through midnight tonight. Be careful though as roads are still slippery here in southern Berkshire County.
Here's the latest list of closings that we have received so far for the southern Berkshires:
- CHP Berkshire Pediatrics - closed
- New Marlborough Library - close
Remember, for weather when you want it 24/7 call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download our free app or, click/tap here.
RELATED: While we're on the topic of weather, here's something for you.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.