Below is the latest list of cancellations, postponements, and closings that we have so far for Tuesday, Mar. 14 in and around the southern Berkshires.

Schools

Berkshire Hills Regional School District -closed

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

Farmington River Regional School District - closed

Lee Public Schools - closed

Lenox Public Schools - closed

Mass. College of Liberal Arts - closed

Other

Sheffield Transfer Station - closed

Claire Teague Senior Center - Transportation, meals sites and all programs - canceled

More updates will be added to the website and on-air, Tuesday morning, March 14. To report a cancellation, postponement, closing, or delay, leave a message at (413) 528-0860 ext. 200.

From the Town of Great Barrington: The overnight parking ban will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked in the road inhibiting snow removal operations will be towed. The town expects town buildings will be open but services may be limited depending on the severity of the storm. Please plan to call ahead.

Get our free mobile app

For weather when you want it 24/7, feel free to call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.