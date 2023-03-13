Southern Berkshire County Cancellations/Closings for Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Below is the latest list of cancellations, postponements, and closings that we have so far for Tuesday, Mar. 14 in and around the southern Berkshires.
Schools
- Berkshire Hills Regional School District -closed
- Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed
- Farmington River Regional School District - closed
- Lee Public Schools - closed
- Lenox Public Schools - closed
- Mass. College of Liberal Arts - closed
Other
- Sheffield Transfer Station - closed
- Claire Teague Senior Center - Transportation, meals sites and all programs - canceled
More updates will be added to the website and on-air, Tuesday morning, March 14. To report a cancellation, postponement, closing, or delay, leave a message at (413) 528-0860 ext. 200.
From the Town of Great Barrington: The overnight parking ban will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked in the road inhibiting snow removal operations will be towed. The town expects town buildings will be open but services may be limited depending on the severity of the storm. Please plan to call ahead.
For weather when you want it 24/7, feel free to call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.
