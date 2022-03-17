Spring officially arrives this Sunday morning at 11:33. Already this week we’ve got a taste of what is to come. Warmer temperatures, overcast with occasional showers, and the sun shining through at times warming our skin as we get some fresh air. A sensation we haven’t felt in some time.

Berkshire residents from Great Barrington to Pittsfield to North Adams will just have to be patient getting through the grey and muddy transition from the winter thaw to the new life of spring. Like magic all of a sudden we'll notice that the Berkshire landscape has gone from brown to green almost overnight.

This weekend will start with sun tomorrow and end with showers and a grey sky on Sunday. The National Weather Service is calling for a sunny day Friday after some early morning fog. Temps are expected in the low 60s. Saturday will deliver showers throughout the day and into Sunday. It will be a bit chilly and damp all weekend according to the NWS forecast for Pittsfield and the Berkshires. The high both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The complete National Weather Service forecast is below.

Tonight

Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Rain likely after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain, mainly before 1pm, then showers after 1pm. High near 50. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47.

