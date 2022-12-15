State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs.
According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
Shortly before 10 a.m. on December 9, Trooper Dylan Hicks and his Field Training Officer, Trooper Shane Johnson, assigned to MSP's Cheshire barracks, seized an illegally possessed firearm, cash, and nearly 33 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine while serving an arrest warrant at a residence in North Adams.
Kajai Bethea, 23, of Springfield was placed under arrest and charged with numerous crimes, including Armed Career Criminal, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. BETHEA also had numerous felony warrants for his arrest.
Upon his arrest, he was transported to the Cheshire Barracks for booking, then to Northern Berkshire District Court to be seen in front of a judge on his arrest warrants. He was then held at the Berkshire County House of Corrections until his arraignment on the additional criminal charges.
