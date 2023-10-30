Two Big Retail Chains Will Close Stores for a Day in Massachusetts

Since the pandemic more and more retailers have made the decision to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day so their team members can spend time with their loved ones and alleviate the presence of large crowds at the store locations. Retailers that had been notorious for having open hours on the biggest travel holiday of the year have changed things up and have decided that it would be a good idea to keep the doors closed for one day in November and of course, be ready to get right back into on Black Friday.

A Popular Sporting Goods Retailer With Locations in Massachusetts Will be Closed on Thanksgiving

You may remember in a recent article that we shared with you that Dick's Sporting Goods will be closed on Thanksgiving of this year. Now, we want to pass along the fact that two well-known retail chains that both have many locations throughout Massachusetts including Chicopee, Northampton, Pittsfield, Holyoke, Millbury, and Cambridge (just to name a few) will be closed on November 23 as well.

Which Two Retail Chains Will Be Closing Their Doors in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day?

Both Walmart and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day of this year citing "family values" and positive feedback from team members as the retailers have had Thanksgiving Day closures for the past few years. In an article published by The U.S. Sun, there was a statement included from Walmart's chief financial officer John Furner regarding Walmart's decisions to temporarily close its stores on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving is such a special day during a very busy season...we want you to spend that day at home with family and loved ones.

In addition, Target's CEO Brian Cornell made the following statement regarding Target's upcoming Thanksgiving Day closure.

Several times, I heard how thankful they [Target's team members] were that our stores would once again be closed on Thanksgiving. You don't have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you'll spend with family and friends for a while because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won't 'get back to' when the pandemic finally subsides.

If you're planning on doing any shopping around Thanksgiving Day this year at Walmart and/or Target make sure you take care of your Thanksgiving Day shopping duties prior to November 23 because you'll be out of luck if you need to go to either of the stores for some last minute items on the actual holiday. You can find a Walmart location near you by going here and a Target location near you by going here.

