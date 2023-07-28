Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents: Are you one of the 12.7% of the national full-time workforce that works entirely from home? Are you perhaps one of the 28.2% of the workers across the country who have a hybrid schedule?

It's no secret that the global coronavirus pandemic changed everything. I don't just mean in terms of how and where we do our jobs, but that obviously was a big part of adapting to COVID.

Get our free mobile app

Recently, the good folks at WalletHub, the personal finance experts, released their report on the Best and Worst States for working from home. WalletHub compared all the states(and the District of Columbia) across several key metrics to come up with the rankings.

Those metrics cover everything from each state's percentage of people working from home, internet costs, internet speeds, cyber security, the cost of working from home, etc.

As far as where Massachusetts ranked? It's a bit of a good news/bad news scenario. While the Bay State did not rank in the top 10 for Best States for Working from Home, you'll be happy to know that Massachusetts didn't rank in the top 10 for Worst States, either.

As a matter of fact, only one New England state made the top 10 for Best States for Working from Home and that's our neighbor to the south, Connecticut. Nice job, though. Connecticut was ranked at #4.

Also, in one key metric, Connecticut was #1. Connecticut has the highest share of households with access to broadband speeds over 25 Mbps, 98.70 %, which is 1.5 times higher than the state with the lowest, Mississippi.

Here are the top 10 "Best States for Working from Home", according to WalletHub:

Delaware Utah Maryland Connecticut New Jersey District of Columbia Georgia Arizona Washington Colorado

Incidentally, don't feel too bad for Massachusetts. The Commonwealth did pretty well, by the way. In fact, Massachusetts just missed the top 10, ranking at #11. Here are the top 5 "Worst States for Working from Home":

Alaska North Dakota Montana Arkansas Mississippi

Thanks once again to the great folks at WalletHub for another fascinating study. Check it out for yourself at their website here.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast