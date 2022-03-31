Study Ranks Safest States During COVID, Was Massachusetts On It?

Our good financial friends at WalletHub once again conducted one of their interesting studies recently. This study looked at which states were considered the safest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How did the Commonwealth of Massachusetts do? Good question. We'll get to that momentarily. First, let's look at how WalletHub determined the rankings of all the states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub looked at several sources of data from 5 different factors including rates of COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations and death, and the number of eligible persons getting vaccinated within the state.

The good news is, we're all doing pretty well here in New England. All of the Northeast states, with the exception of Maine, placed in the Top 20. But, hold on, Maine didn't do too badly, coming at #23.

Massachusetts placed the highest out of all New England states for this study. The Bay State made the Top 3. Only Maryland and Hawaii did better overall at #1 and #2 respectively.

Massachusetts did well in some key data factors to account for the #3 ranking. There was a 5-way tie for the top spot in the highest vaccination rate category with Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia all vying for #1.

The Commonwealth also did well in the lowest hospitalization rate category, with a #3 placing on the list. As far as how the rest of the New England states ranked overall, Rhode Island was next, placing just after Massachusetts at #4.

New Hampshire was next highest for New England at #9, with Vermont showing up on the list at #11 and Connecticut at #12. BTW, if you were in an Empire State of mind, New York ranked at #6.

Here are WalletHub's Top 10 Safest States:

Maryland Hawaii Massachusetts Rhode Island New Jersey New York District of Columbia North Carolina New Hampshire Florida

For the full list of state rankings, and to check out more on study findings and data metrics, visit WalletHub's website here.

