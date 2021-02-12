Take Advantage of Winter Grants & Scholarships In So. County

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation has announced the first round of deadlines for competitive grants and scholarships in 2021. Schools, non-profits, students and individuals are invited to apply for funding during the current winter grants cycle by accessing this link. You can also go here to pursue a scholarship in this program.

The Committees of Berkshire Taconic's education enrichment funds are working closely with school communities during these trying times. Janet's Fund awards grants for projects that enhance and enrich the educational experience of teachers and students of The Southern Berkshire Regional School District as the emphasis focuses on proposals that support social emotional learning. ALL applications are due by March 1st and will be accepted from teachers, students, administrators, parents and members of the south county community.

The Crane Family Fund supports environmental non-profit organizations that propose innovative projects for programs that connect at-risk and low-income youth towards environmental matters and concerns. Applications are due by February 15th as grants ranger from $1,000 to $4,000.

The Green Pastures Fund supports non-profit organizations or public entities that encourage or preserve small community based agricultural ventures. Applications are due by March 1st as grants range between $1,000 and $3,000.

Berkshire Taconic's Arts Build Community Initiative supports innovation among Berkshire county's non-profit arts, cultural and community organizations as they work to increase community engagement through the arts. the application process opens on March 1st and will be considered on a rolling basis until all funding has been expended. rapid response small grants are available to test any emerging ideas with a fast turn-around from application to fund disbursement.

Over 50 students will receive individual scholarship funding in our tri-state region who plan to attend an accredited college, university, trade school or graduate program. Scholarships generally range between $1,000 and $10,000 as the programs support a variety of academic interests. Applications are due by March 15th, unless otherwise noted as some funds offer renewable awards.

South2west of us in Clayton, The Chrisman memorial fund Award will provide grants to Juniors and Seniors attending Mount Everett Regional high School as funding will go towards costs of projects related to environmental studies, travel, special classes and field trips just to name a few. Applications are due by no later than March 1st as a total of $2,000 will be awarded.

