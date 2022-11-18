Taylor Swift's tour is off to a strong start with mind-blowing sales, but the lack of available tickets and a bungled pre-sale has left some fans angry, disappointed and waiting for the singer to address the situation.

On social media, Swift fans have been making their voices heard regarding the disaster that was the pre-sale for the singer's The Eras Tour earlier this week, which was marred by hours-long virtual queues, overpriced tickets due to dynamic pricing and scalping, and many fans not being able to get tickets at all due to technical issues on Ticketmaster and other ticketing websites.

While many are frustrated with Ticketmaster and ticket resellers, some are not calling out Swift for not speaking up.

On Twitter, user @brynnestarz went viral by writing a lengthy letter to Swift and her team. In it, the fan detailed the complicated process trying to get Eras Tour tickets and the nightmare that ensued.

The fan wrote that they have attended every tour that the "Anti-Hero" singer has ever done, but had "such a difficult and painful ticket buying experience" for The Eras Tour.

"The bosses you provided through your site have done nothing," the fan pleaded with Swift, ending the letter with love and a message that all fans want is easy access to Swift's concert tickets.

However, another Twitter user simply wrote, "Taylor swift is capitalizing tf out of her fans lmao."

Other criticized Swift for "prioritizing" money and profits over fans, and for not responding to the backlash toward the pre-sale chaos despite having stood up for herself when she didn't approve of the way Spotify operated on behalf of artists.

As of publishing, Swift has yet to respond to fan outcry.

See more reactions from social media, below:

The demand for tickets has been so extreme that many fans have waited several hours on virtual line for tickets, while others were left without any tickets at all after hours and hours of waiting.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Live Nation’s parent company, Liberty Media Corporation, told CNBC that he is “sympathetic” to fans and that they are "working hard on this." He also claimed the demand for the tour has been so immense that they could fill 900 stadiums.

While Swift has added more dates to The Eras Tour, it hasn't been enough to meet the overwhelming demand or thwart the reselling issue.

Ticketmaster released a statement Thursday (Nov. 18) announcing the cancellation of the general on-sale for the tour.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the statement read.