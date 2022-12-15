I'm a guy that goes by his middle name. Yeah, I'm one of those people, but it's not my fault. I'm a junior, so to avoid confusion with my father growing up, my folks called me by my middle name. I'm sure this happens a lot; however, some people may just prefer their middle name.

I remember learning as a child that names like "Ted" were short for "Theodore" or "Bill" was short for "William", and so forth and so on...

Choosing a name can be hard. I mean, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life Well, that's actually not true, they can change it. Who really wants to go through all of that, though?

Our second child, Olli, was solely my wife's name choice. To be honest, I hated it at first, but it grew on me. She overheard a mom in Target call their child it one day. Most assume it's short for Oliver, but it's not in our case.

Through a post that my co-worker had written, I've learned that SULLIVAN was Massachusetts' most common last name, but what about first names?

The 20 Most Common First Names In Massachusetts

20. Edward

19. Christopher

18. Mark

17. Maria

16. Elizabeth

15. Daniel

14. Jennifer

13. Patricia

12. Susan

11. Thomas

10. Paul

9. Joseph

8. Mary

7. Richard

6. William

5. David

4. James

3. Michael

2. Robert

1. John

So, if your name is John Sullivan, you have got one common name. The most common that is. I suppose we haven't come that far from "John Smith". 😂

Information courtesy of wcvb.com via whitepages.