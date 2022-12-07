The 40 Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts In The &#8217;90s

The 40 Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts In The ’90s

Photo by Garrett Jackson on Unsplash

I love nostalgia, you love nostalgia, we all love nostalgia. I was born in 1980, so I grew up in the '90s. My brother Scott was born in 1990 and I remember being jealous of his name. Scott. Such a strong, simple sounding name.

Not that my name is bad, but you know what I mean, most people have names that they wished their parents had named them.

Choosing a name can be hard. I mean, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life Well, that's actually not true, they can change it. Who really wants to go through all of that, though?

When my wife and I were deciding on the names that we wanted for our two children, two years apart obviously, thankfully we agreed on "Liam" for the first.

Our second child, Olli, was solely my wife's name choice. To be honest, I hated it at first, but it grew on me. She overheard a mom in Target call their child it one day. Most assume it's short for Oliver, but it's not in our case.

Anyway, let's go back to the '90s for a minute...

1Michael462,383Jessica303,115
2Christopher360,241Ashley301,815
3Matthew351,643Emily237,243
4Joshua329,150Sarah224,380
5Jacob298,390Samantha224,017
6Nicholas275,311Amanda191,109
7Andrew272,895Brittany190,818
8Daniel272,308Elizabeth172,676
9Tyler262,295Taylor169,028
10Joseph260,703Megan160,365
11Brandon259,403Hannah158,804
12David253,667Kayla155,889
13James244,940Lauren153,581
14Ryan241,215Stephanie149,830
15John240,111Rachel149,152
16Zachary225,270Jennifer148,033
17Justin220,119Nicole136,102
18William217,810Alexis131,191
19Anthony216,197Victoria117,466
20Robert205,433Amber115,599
21Jonathan197,475Alyssa115,250
22Austin190,124Courtney113,280
23Alexander183,926Rebecca109,708
24Kyle180,199Danielle109,583
25Kevin165,204Jasmine105,313
26Thomas146,608Brianna99,103
27Cody146,478Katherine96,879
28Jordan144,737Alexandra94,794
29Eric135,225Madison91,903
30Benjamin133,918Morgan91,187
31Aaron128,360Melissa89,985
32Christian126,041Michelle86,523
33Samuel125,573Kelsey85,126
34Dylan122,063Chelsea84,800
35Steven121,095Anna78,573
36Brian119,285Kimberly77,879
37Jose119,020Tiffany77,532
38Timothy107,750Olivia75,902
39Nathan107,310Mary75,689
40Adam106,892Christina74,656

Information courtesy of ssa.gov

