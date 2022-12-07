I love nostalgia, you love nostalgia, we all love nostalgia. I was born in 1980, so I grew up in the '90s. My brother Scott was born in 1990 and I remember being jealous of his name. Scott. Such a strong, simple sounding name.

Not that my name is bad, but you know what I mean, most people have names that they wished their parents had named them.

Choosing a name can be hard. I mean, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life Well, that's actually not true, they can change it. Who really wants to go through all of that, though?

When my wife and I were deciding on the names that we wanted for our two children, two years apart obviously, thankfully we agreed on "Liam" for the first.

Our second child, Olli, was solely my wife's name choice. To be honest, I hated it at first, but it grew on me. She overheard a mom in Target call their child it one day. Most assume it's short for Oliver, but it's not in our case.

Anyway, let's go back to the '90s for a minute...

The 40 Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts In The '90s

1 Michael 462,383 Jessica 303,115 2 Christopher 360,241 Ashley 301,815 3 Matthew 351,643 Emily 237,243 4 Joshua 329,150 Sarah 224,380 5 Jacob 298,390 Samantha 224,017 6 Nicholas 275,311 Amanda 191,109 7 Andrew 272,895 Brittany 190,818 8 Daniel 272,308 Elizabeth 172,676 9 Tyler 262,295 Taylor 169,028 10 Joseph 260,703 Megan 160,365 11 Brandon 259,403 Hannah 158,804 12 David 253,667 Kayla 155,889 13 James 244,940 Lauren 153,581 14 Ryan 241,215 Stephanie 149,830 15 John 240,111 Rachel 149,152 16 Zachary 225,270 Jennifer 148,033 17 Justin 220,119 Nicole 136,102 18 William 217,810 Alexis 131,191 19 Anthony 216,197 Victoria 117,466 20 Robert 205,433 Amber 115,599 21 Jonathan 197,475 Alyssa 115,250 22 Austin 190,124 Courtney 113,280 23 Alexander 183,926 Rebecca 109,708 24 Kyle 180,199 Danielle 109,583 25 Kevin 165,204 Jasmine 105,313 26 Thomas 146,608 Brianna 99,103 27 Cody 146,478 Katherine 96,879 28 Jordan 144,737 Alexandra 94,794 29 Eric 135,225 Madison 91,903 30 Benjamin 133,918 Morgan 91,187 31 Aaron 128,360 Melissa 89,985 32 Christian 126,041 Michelle 86,523 33 Samuel 125,573 Kelsey 85,126 34 Dylan 122,063 Chelsea 84,800 35 Steven 121,095 Anna 78,573 36 Brian 119,285 Kimberly 77,879 37 Jose 119,020 Tiffany 77,532 38 Timothy 107,750 Olivia 75,902 39 Nathan 107,310 Mary 75,689 40 Adam 106,892 Christina 74,656

Information courtesy of ssa.gov