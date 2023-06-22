The Appalachian Trail is long. Like, crazy, stupid long! It goes over a total distance of approximately 2,194 miles so as you can imagine, there would be plenty of awesome stuff to check out along that stretch. And it seems it most certainly has some awesome stuff when it comes through Massachusetts. According to a popular travel publication, the Berkshires are one of those awesome spots!

In an article from 'Travel + Leisure', titled, 'How to Plan the Perfect Trip to the Appalachian Mountains - Home the 2,194-mile Hiking Trail and Gorgeous Small Towns' there are six different amazing spots that were named as the top spots along the trail. Sure enough, the Berkshires made the list.

Some of the featured spots included some state parks, such as:

Wahconah Falls State Park

Mount Greylock State Reservation

Natural Bridge State Park

Mohawk Trail

The big feature of mention for the Berkshires in the publication's article focused on Mount Greylock especially:

During warmer months, we especially swoon for the vistas at Mount Greylock. As the highest point in Massachusetts, you can see as far as 90 miles away from the mountain's peak, across four states and five mountain ranges. The park's 12,500 acres include 50 miles of trails crisscrossing the mountain, with the A.T. carving a route up the middle of Mount Greylock for 12 miles.

It's can be pretty humbling when we see some of these spots that were mentioned as reasons why the Berkshires are a top destination to seek out along the Appalachian Trail. Other stops were Allegany County in Maryland, High Country in North Carolina, The Kentucky Wildlands, and Ulster and Dutchess Counties in New York. Also, somehow West Virginia as a state had a spot on the list. I'm not sure how they snagged that.

Regardless, it's pretty awesome to be known as spot along a nearly 2,200 long historic trail that America wants to come to. Enjoy it, Massachusetts!

