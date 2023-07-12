Despite the fact that this current Summer has been filled with tons of precipitation, when we finally do get to enjoy some seasonal days in Massachusetts, there are tons of underrated spots throughout the state to explore. There are plenty of lakes, beaches, trails, wooded areas, and so much more that we might even take for granted. So, why not explore some of amazing state parks Massachusetts has to offer. And in the Berkshires, we have two of those at our very disposal.

The popular travel publication 'Trips To Discover' recently released a thorough list of the 13 Best State and National Parks in Massachusetts. Not only are there some breathtaking spots throughout the state that you might not even realize are there, but a couple spots are so much closer and deserve our attention given that they might be a nearby attraction to explore this summer.

What Are the Top State Parks in Massachusetts That the Berkshires Has to Offer?

One of these becomes pretty obvious when you realize it contains the highest point in the state of Massachusetts...

Mount Greylock State Reservation - Lanesborough

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

'Trips To Discover' says it themselves. There's nothing quite like reaching that summit:

To visit the highest point in Massachusetts, check out Mount Greylock State Reservation that stands at 3,491 feet. You can see up to 90 miles from the peak and enjoy the park from dawn to dusk. You can drive your car to the summit, check out the visitor center, and set out on a hiking trail based on your skill level. Unlike some other parks on this list, there is a parking fee for state residents and non-residents. Overnight camping is available in the 18 tent sites and nine group sites. Alternatively, the Bascom Lodge is privately operated and offers cozy accommodations. Snowmobiling in the winter and hunting are also popular activities to do here.

While one of the top state parks in Massachusetts includes the highest point in the Bay State, the other one happens to have the tallest waterfall in the state.

Bash Bish Falls State Park - Mt. Washington

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Woman and dog view double waterfall. Bash Bish Falls in the Berkshires, MA. DACowley loading...

attachment-Bash Bish State Park2 loading...

As 'Trips To Discover' points out, not only is it an amazing state park, but there are tons of options around once you're there:

Bash Bish Falls State Park is home to the tallest single-drop waterfall in Massachusetts and is a great place to take a picnic or go for a hike. It is also fun to explore the nearby Mt. Washington State Park and Taconic State Park over the border in New York while here. This is a day-use park that is open from sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Plan to start a hike at the Upper Falls parking lot and go down along the falls for awesome views. Fishing and hunting are other activities to do; however, rock climbing and swimming are not allowed.

Of course, there are plenty of great spots around the state to explore, as the rest of 'Trips To Discover's list points out. That being said, you have two of those spots close enough to spend a single day there. Enjoy it when you can during this rainy Summer, Berkshires!

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires