The Berkshires will get a break from the heat this weekend…

The weekend outlook for the Berkshires is for some isolated showers and cloudy both Saturday and Sunday according to the National Weather Service.

We will get relief from the heat with temps on Saturday in the mid 70s and upper 70s on Sunday. The complete long-range forecast from the NWS is below.

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Saturday Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

