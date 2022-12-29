The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.

The publication 'New England Travel' recently named 'The Best Coffee Shop in Every New England State'. So, when that place happens to be a nice local spot in the Berkshires, that's definitely one more great thing about this region within the Bay State that makes it so appealing.

The coffee joint that has clamed the title of the best coffee shop in Massachusetts is No. Six Depot Roastery & Cafe in West Stockbridge.

Here's what 'New England Travel' had to say about No. Six Depot Roastery & Cafe being the best coffee shop in the state:

The brainchild of husband-and-wife team Flavio Lichtenthal and Lisa Landry, this local favorite is where community and coffee come together. Housed in a retired train station building, the shop is a little bit of everything: small-batch roaster, café, art gallery, and event space. Come for a menu of sweet treats, sandwiches, and salads; stay for the local artwork and maybe a performance. Named a 2016 Yankee Editors’ Pick for “Best Coffee Shop.”

The spot is located at 6 Depot St. in West Stockbridge. Check out their full menu at the link provided here.

When you get a chance, be sure to make your way down there so you can experience what's been named, the best coffee shop in Massachusetts.

